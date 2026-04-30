Enviri (NVRI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Enviri (NVRI) ended the recent trading session at $19.69, demonstrating a +2.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.89%.

The stock of industrial services company has fallen by 2.43% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 6.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.26, down 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $542 million, indicating a 1.15% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.45 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, signifying shifts of +25% and +2.01%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enviri. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enviri is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.