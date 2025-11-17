Envela (ELA) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Envela (NYSEAM:ELA) has been revised to $13.26 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.74% from the latest reported closing price of $10.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envela. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELA is 0.09%, an increase of 29.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.05% to 4,201K shares. The put/call ratio of ELA is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 1,298K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 863K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 28.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 199K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 35.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 144K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 38.40% over the last quarter.

