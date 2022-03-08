Entrepreneurial Ventures to Address How Aging Can Help Propel This ETF

As the global population gets older, newer innovation is helping to drive entrepreneurial ventures to address this issue. This opens up opportunities for the Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG).

"So many people these days are struggling to take care of aging parents and relatives while also juggling work and family responsibilities," a Forbes article said. "A surprising number of them have taken their caregiving experience to start a business or social enterprise that addresses the problem they faced."

It's just not a matter of dealing with healthcare issues for the elderly, but also isolationism and a general feeling of loneliness. As such, "entrepreneurs of all ages are increasingly turning to advanced technology not only to support independent living among older people but to foster human connections and combat loneliness and social isolation," the article said further.

A Growth Opportunity to Address Aging

As for AGNG, it seeks results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Aging Population Thematic Index. The fund invests more than 80% of its total assets in the underlying index securities.

The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that facilitate the demographic trend of longer average life spans and the aging of the global population, including but not limited to companies involved in biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, senior living facilities, and specialized health care services.

AGNG provides investors with:

High Growth Potential: AGNG enables investors to access high growth potential through companies at the leading edge of a long-term, structural demographic trend affecting multiple sectors of the global economy.

Unconstrained Approach: AGNG's composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

ETF Efficiency: In a single trade, AGNG delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the Longevity theme.

