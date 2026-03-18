Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $37.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.46%.

The stock of provider of midstream energy services has risen by 2.15% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.02% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.68, showcasing a 6.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.04 billion, indicating a 15.4% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.8 per share and revenue of $52.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.26% and -0.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.51% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.35 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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