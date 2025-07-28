Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $50.45 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $44.51 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $152.76 million from $140.53 million last year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.45 Mln. vs. $44.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $152.76 Mln vs. $140.53 Mln last year.

