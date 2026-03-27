Entergy Louisiana Expand Data Center Agreement With Meta

(RTTNews) - Entergy Louisiana, a subsidiary of Entergy Corp. (ETR), on Friday announced an additional agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)to support a hyperscale data center in Northeast Louisiana, expected to deliver approximately $2 billion in customer savings over 20 years.

The agreement is structured to ensure Meta pays its full cost of service, builds on a prior deal and brings total expected customer benefits to about $2.65 billion.

The company said Meta will fund new energy infrastructure required for the project, including generation, transmission and storage investments.

Meta also committed $120 million for Entergy's Power to Care program, $140 million for energy efficiency initiatives, and support for carbon-free nuclear energy and up to 2,500 megawatts of renewable energy.

The company said the project is expected to strengthen grid reliability, support long-term infrastructure investments and drive economic growth, including thousands of construction jobs between 2026 and 2031.

The company plans to develop more than 5,200 megawatts of new natural gas generation, approximately 240 miles of transmission lines, battery storage systems and nuclear uprates as part of the project.

The agreement will be filed with regulators under the Louisiana Public Service Commission's framework and is expected to be discussed during the company's first-quarter 2026earnings callon April 29.

In the pre-market trading, Entergy is 3.16% higher at $106.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, Meta is 1.34% lesser at $540.72 on the Nasdaq.

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