Entergy Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Entergy Corp. (ETR) said it now projects adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in a range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

On average, 24 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ETR is trading on the NYSE at $97.75, down $2.46 or 2.45 percent.

