Entergy (ETR) Surges 6.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Entergy (ETR) shares ended the last trading session 6.8% higher at $109.88. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% loss over the past four weeks.

In March 2026, Entergy Louisiana announced a new agreement with Meta to support a hyperscale data center in Northeast Louisiana. The deal is structured so that Meta pays its full cost of service and is expected to generate about $2 billion in customer savings over 20 years, in addition to the $650 million announced earlier.



The agreement builds on Meta’s earlier decision to invest in a large data center in the region. Together, both agreements are expected to deliver nearly $2.65 billion in total customer benefits while supporting growth in technology, energy innovation and the local economy.

This power company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%. Revenues are expected to be $3.08 billion, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Entergy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ETR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Entergy is a member of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. One other stock in the same industry, Xcel Energy (XEL), finished the last trading session 0.2% higher at $78.09. XEL has returned -6.6% over the past month.

For Xcel, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.9% over the past month to $0.93. This represents a change of +10.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Xcel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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