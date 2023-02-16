Markets
Entergy Corp Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

February 16, 2023 — 06:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $106 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $107 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $106 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51

