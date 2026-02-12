Entergy Corp Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $236 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $236 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $236 Mln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.65 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.