Entegris To Replace Arcadium Lithium In S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Entegris Inc. (ENTG) will replace Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, March 6.

Rio Tinto plc (RIO) is acquiring Arcadium Lithium in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date.

