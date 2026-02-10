Entegris Inc. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $49.4 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $102.3 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $823.9 million from $849.8 million last year.

Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.4 Mln. vs. $102.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $823.9 Mln vs. $849.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.70 To $ 0.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 785 M To $ 825 M

