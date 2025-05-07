Entegris Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $62.9 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $45.3 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.5 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $773.2 million from $771.0 million last year.

Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.9 Mln. vs. $45.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $773.2 Mln vs. $771.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $735 - $775 Mln

