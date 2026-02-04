Entegris (ENTG) Price Target Increased by 16.17% to 118.74

The average one-year price target for Entegris (NasdaqGS:ENTG) has been revised to $118.74 / share. This is an increase of 16.17% from the prior estimate of $102.22 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.43% from the latest reported closing price of $113.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 15.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.24%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 207,326K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,730K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,772K shares , representing a decrease of 19.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,345K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,140K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 9.74% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 13,493K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,129K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 11,060K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares , representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 0.20% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,063K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,424K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 8.89% over the last quarter.

