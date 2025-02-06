ENTEGRIS Earnings Results: $ENTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENTEGRIS ($ENTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, beating estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $849,840,000, beating estimates of $839,583,114 by $10,256,886.
ENTEGRIS Insider Trading Activity
ENTEGRIS insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) sold 502 shares for an estimated $48,854
ENTEGRIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of ENTEGRIS stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,977,064 shares (+16255.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,235,249,011
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,753,436 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $309,844,153
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,128,432 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,982,452
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,054,145 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,622,936
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 893,477 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,507,831
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 853,448 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,038,503
- JAMES HAMBRO & PARTNERS LLP added 735,249 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,833,765
