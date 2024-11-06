Entech SA to Reveal New Strategic Objectives

Entech SA (FR:ALESE) has released an update.

Entech SA is set to unveil its new strategic objectives aimed at further accelerating the integration of renewable energies into the energy mix during its upcoming Capital Markets Day. The company, which has completed over 300 projects worldwide, will also release its half-year revenue for the current fiscal year alongside these announcements. Entech continues to innovate in energy storage and management solutions to meet the challenges of the evolving energy landscape.

