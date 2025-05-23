Markets
ESGRP

Enstar Group's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

May 23, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $20.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.50% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ESGRP was trading at a 16.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.97% in the "Insurance Brokers" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGRP shares, versus ESGR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ESGRP, showing historical dividend payments on Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares:

ESGRP+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ESGR) are up about 0.1%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
