Enstar Group's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $20.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.50% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ESGRP was trading at a 16.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.97% in the "Insurance Brokers" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGRP shares, versus ESGR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ESGRP, showing historical dividend payments on Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares:

In Friday trading, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ESGR) are up about 0.1%.

