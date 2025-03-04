Enstar Group Limited's Syndicate 2008 Completes Transaction with Atrium Syndicate 609 for $196 Million Loss Portfolio Transfer

Enstar's Syndicate 2008 acquired $196 million in net loss reserves from Atrium Syndicate 609 via a loss portfolio transfer agreement.

Enstar Group Limited announced that its Lloyd’s syndicate, Syndicate 2008, has successfully completed a loss portfolio transfer agreement with Atrium Syndicate 609. As part of this transaction, Atrium ceded net loss reserves of approximately $196 million to Syndicate 2008, related to business underwritten in 2023 and earlier. All claims handling responsibilities will now transition to Syndicate 2008, following the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and completion of other closing conditions. Enstar, a leading global insurance group listed on NASDAQ, specializes in capital release solutions and has a significant history of legacy acquisitions since its establishment in 2001.

Potential Positives

Enstar's Syndicate 2008 has successfully completed a significant transaction involving the acquisition of net loss reserves amounting to approximately $196 million, enhancing its reserves and market position.

The completion of the transaction indicates effective regulatory compliance and operational efficiency, as it followed the receipt of necessary approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions.

This transaction expands Enstar's capabilities in claims handling and strengthens its role within the Lloyd’s market, reinforcing its reputation as a market leader in legacy acquisitions.

Potential Negatives

The press release reveals that Enstar’s Syndicate 2008 is taking on approximately $196 million in net loss reserves from Atrium Syndicate 609, indicating potential financial strain or increased risk exposure.

The transfer of claims handling responsibility to Syndicate 2008 might indicate challenges in claims management or operational capacity within Enstar.

The reliance on regulatory approvals and various closing conditions to complete the transaction may highlight potential hurdles in the company's strategic operations and partnerships.

FAQ

What is the recent transaction announced by Enstar Group?

Enstar Group's Lloyd’s syndicate completed a loss portfolio transfer with Atrium Syndicate 609, involving approximately $196 million in net loss reserves.

What are the financial details of the Enstar and Atrium agreement?

Atrium Syndicate 609 ceded net loss reserves of approximately $196 million, based on reserves as of Q3 2024.

What does the transaction involve in terms of claims handling?

All claims handling for the ceded reserves will transfer to Enstar’s Syndicate 2008 as per the agreement.

What are Enstar Group's main business areas?

Enstar operates in insurance and reinsurance, specializing in innovative capital release solutions and legacy acquisitions across multiple global regions.

How can I contact Enstar Group for more information?

For inquiries, contact Matthew Kirk for investor relations or Jenna Kerr for media at their respective email addresses listed in the press release.

$ESGR Insider Trading Activity

$ESGR insiders have traded $ESGR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNARD F. BECKER sold 100 shares for an estimated $32,343

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $ESGR stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) announced today its Lloyd’s syndicate (“Syndicate 2008”), managed by Enstar Managing Agency Limited, has completed the previously announced transaction with Atrium Syndicate 609, managed by Atrium Underwriters Limited.





Under the terms of the loss portfolio transfer agreement, Atrium Syndicate 609 ceded net loss reserves of approximately $196 million, based on Atrium’s carried reserves as at Q3 2024, to Enstar’s Syndicate 2008. The reinsurance relates to business underwritten in the 2023 and prior years of account, with all claims handling transferring to Syndicate 2008.





Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various other closing conditions.







About Enstar







Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired more than 120 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.







Contact:









For Enstar:







For Investors: Matthew Kirk (



investor.relations@enstargroup.com



)





For Media: Jenna Kerr (



communications@enstargroup.com



)



