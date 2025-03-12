Enstar Group Limited Prices $350 Million of Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes Due 2045

Enstar Group priced $350 million in junior subordinated notes, aiming to fund the purchase of existing notes and corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

Enstar Group Limited has announced the pricing of $350 million in 7.500% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2045, with an expected closing date of March 18, 2025, pending customary conditions. The funds raised will primarily be used to purchase its 5.750% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2040, as part of a tender offer initiated on March 10, 2025. Any remaining proceeds will be allocated for redeeming additional notes and general corporate purposes, such as acquisitions and working capital. The Notes are not registered under U.S. securities laws and will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons. The release also includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking projections and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Enstar successfully priced $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.500% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes, indicating strong market interest and confidence in their financial strategy.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the repurchase of existing subordinated notes, which can strengthen the company's balance sheet and improve financial flexibility.

The ability to utilize remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and working capital, suggests opportunities for growth and expansion in their operations.

Enstar's status as a leading global insurance group is reinforced by this offering, reflecting their commitment to innovative financial strategies within the market.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of Junior Subordinated Notes indicates that the company may be relying on debt financing, which could increase financial risk if not managed properly.

The Notes are not registered under the Securities Act, which limits their marketability and may raise concerns for some investors about the liquidity of their investment.

The company’s intention to use proceeds for further acquisitions raises potential concerns regarding the management of resources and integration challenges associated with new purchases.

FAQ

What is the value of the Junior Subordinated Notes issued by Enstar?

The value of the Junior Subordinated Notes issued by Enstar is $350 million.

When is the offering of the Junior Subordinated Notes expected to close?

The offering is expected to close on March 18, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What will Enstar do with the net proceeds from the Notes?

Enstar plans to use net proceeds to purchase 2040 Junior Subordinated Notes and for general corporate purposes.

Who can buy the Junior Subordinated Notes?

The Notes will be offered to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions.

Are the Junior Subordinated Notes registered under the Securities Act?

No, the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESGR Insider Trading Activity

$ESGR insiders have traded $ESGR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNARD F. BECKER sold 100 shares for an estimated $32,343

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $ESGR stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced the pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2045 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on March 18, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Enstar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase of the 5.750% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2040 issued by Enstar’s wholly owned subsidiary, Enstar Finance LLC, that Enstar guarantees on a junior subordinated basis (the “2040 Junior Subordinated Notes”), that are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the tender offer announced on March 10, 2025. Enstar intends to use any remaining net proceeds from this offering to redeem additional 2040 Junior Subordinated Notes during future par call periods for such notes and for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding for acquisitions, working capital and other business opportunities.





The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.





This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and it is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.







About Enstar







Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies operating in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Belgium and Australia. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 120 companies and portfolios since its formation.







Cautionary Statement









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.







Contact: Enstar Communications





Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645





Enstar Group Limited



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.