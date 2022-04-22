Enstar Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ESGR

In trading on Friday, shares of Enstar Group Ltd (Symbol: ESGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $249.45, changing hands as low as $246.97 per share. Enstar Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGR's low point in its 52 week range is $220 per share, with $286.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $247.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.