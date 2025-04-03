Ensign Group Invests in Growth With New Facility Acquisitions

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG recently announced a series of strategic acquisitions across Washington and California. These acquisitions, effective April 1, 2025, underscore the company’s commitment to expanding its portfolio while optimizing operational efficiency.

Through its real estate subsidiary, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign Group acquired the real estate of Emilie Court Assisted Living in Spokane, WA, and Mother Joseph Care Center in Olympia, WA. These facilities will be operated by third-party providers under long-term triple-net leases, ensuring stable rental income while leveraging external expertise.

In California, Ensign Group expanded its direct operations by acquiring Pacific Haven Subacute and Healthcare Center in Garden Grove, as well as the operations of Alamitos West Health and Rehabilitation and Katella Senior Living Community in Los Alamitos. This move strengthens the company’s presence in one of its most established markets, enhancing operational efficiencies and service quality.

These strategic acquisitions offer multiple benefits for Ensign Group. Increasing its real estate holdings enhances financial stability and provides additional revenue streams. Strengthening its presence in mature markets improves brand recognition and patient referrals. Additionally, leasing properties to third-party operators allows Ensign Group to diversify its business model while maintaining long-term control over valuable assets.

With these recent acquisitions, Ensign Group now operates 343 healthcare facilities across 17 states. This expansion sets the foundation for sustained growth and operational excellence, positioning Ensign Group as a leader in the healthcare services industry.

ENSG’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Ensign Group have gained 9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth. ENSG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Medical space are Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH, ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA and Bioventus Inc. BVS. While Option Care sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ADMA Biologics and Bioventus carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Option Care’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.91%. The consensus estimate for OPCH’s 2025 earnings and revenues indicates an improvement of 37.4% and 8.9%, respectively, from the 2024 figures.

The consensus estimate for Option Care’s earnings has moved 34.1% north in the past 30 days.

ADMA Biologics’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 32.80%. The consensus estimate for ADMA’s 2025 earnings and revenues implies an improvement of 44.9% and 16.3% from the respective 2024 figures.

The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ 2025 earnings has moved 1.4% north in the past seven days.

Bioventus’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 119.53%. The consensus estimate for BVS’ 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 34.7% from the 2024 figure.

The consensus estimate for Bioventus’ 2025 earnings has moved 43.5% north in the past seven days.

