The Ensign Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $83.84 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $78.44 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Ensign Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96.47 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

The Ensign Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.48 - $6.54 Full year revenue guidance: $5.05 - $5.07 Bln

