Ensign Energy Services Q3 Funds Flow From Operations, Revenue Drop

(RTTNews) - Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO, ESVIF.PK), a Canadian provider of oilfield services, on Friday reported a decline in funds flow from operations for the third quarter. In addition, the company registered a net loss amidst a decline in revenue.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company recorded funds flow from operations of C$88.221 million, or C$0.47 per share, less than C$116.914 million, or $0.63 per share, in the same period last year.

Net loss was C$3.263 million, or C$0.02 per share, as against the prior year's profit of C$5.268 million, or C$0.03 per share. Excluding items, EBITDA was C$98.596 million, less than C$119.049 million in the previous year. Revenue was C$411.157 million, down from C$434.617 million in the previous year.

