Enpro (NPO) Price Target Increased by 18.89% to 306.00

The average one-year price target for Enpro (NYSE:NPO) has been revised to $306.00 / share. This is an increase of 18.89% from the prior estimate of $257.38 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $287.85 to a high of $325.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.07% from the latest reported closing price of $278.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enpro. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 12.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPO is 0.24%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 27,670K shares. The put/call ratio of NPO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,402K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 7.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,253K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,104K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 886K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 87.65% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 755K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

