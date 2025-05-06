EnPro Industries Maintains FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, industrial technology company EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) maintained its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.00 to $7.70 per share on a revenue decline in the low to mid-single-digit range.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.34 per share on revenue growth of 3.58 percent to $1.09 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enpro also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share on April 30, 2025, payable on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.