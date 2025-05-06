EnPro Industries Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $24.5 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $12.5 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.3 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $273.2 million from $257.5 million last year.

EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.5 Mln. vs. $12.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $273.2 Mln vs. $257.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $7.70

