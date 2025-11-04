EnPro Industries Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, industrial technology company EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025 to reflect the anticipated partial-quarter contributions from the acquisitions of AlpHa and Overlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share on revenue growth of 7 to 8 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.60 to $8.10 per share on revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.77 per share on revenue growth of 6.17 percent to $1.11 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enpro also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share on October 29, 2025, payable on December 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2025.

