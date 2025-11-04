Enpro Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $21.6 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $19.8 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enpro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.4 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $286.6 million from $260.9 million last year.

Enpro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.6 Mln. vs. $19.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $286.6 Mln vs. $260.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $8.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.