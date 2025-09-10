Markets
ENPH

Enphase Opens U.S. Pre-Orders For Next-Gen IQ EV Charger 2

September 10, 2025 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has opened U.S. pre-orders for its IQ® EV Charger 2, a next-generation smart charger designed to work with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a standalone solution.

The charger helps maximize solar self-consumption, lower energy costs, and deliver a smarter, more efficient EV charging experience.

Key features include solar-optimized charging that adjusts every 30 seconds in 1-amp increments, RFID-based access control, UL 3141 certified load balancing, and fast-charging support of up to 19.2 kW for homes and 22.1 kW for commercial setups. It is compatible with most North American EVs and built with ISO 15118-20 hardware for future AC bidirectional charging (V2H/V2G).

Jayant Somani, SVP and GM at Enphase, said the charger gives homeowners control over charging by pairing with solar or optimizing for low electricity rates.

The charger features a durable, UL-certified design, supports integration with charge point operators through OCPP and Modbus, includes a five-year warranty, and 24/7 support. It will be showcased at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, with shipments starting November 2025.

Wednesday ENPH closed at $37.12, down 2.16%, and slipped further to $37.07, down 0.14%, in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.