Enphase Introduces Its IQ Battery 5P With FlexPhase in Australia

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently unveiled its most powerful home battery solution, IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, for customers in Australia. This energy system has a storage capacity of 5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and can be configured up to 70 kWh.

How the Launch Could Drive Gains for ENPH

The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one alternate current-coupled system that delivers consistent backup power, works with both single-phase and three-phase applications and comes with a 15-year warranty.



When combined with the IQ System Controller 3 INT, it may discharge up to twice the maximum continuous power for three seconds, allowing high-power devices to operate during a grid malfunction. It may provide each homeowner with consistent energy, such as backup power or grid support, whenever they desire it.



This launch will help Enphase reach more solar homes and installers in Australia, where demand for solar and energy independence is rising. As more customers choose ENPH’s battery solutions, the company’s future revenues are likely to rise.

ENPH Expands Globally

The rapidly increasing adoption of clean energy is providing a competitive edge to the energy storage market. Nations are increasing their battery storage capacity to support and accelerate their clean energy targets.



To this end, the Mordor Intelligence firm predicts that the Battery Energy Storage System market will witness a CAGR of 17.6% between 2025 and 2030. Such a solid projection must have been encouraging for Enphase Energy, as the company continues to expand its footprint globally.



ENPH currently delivers its third-generation IQ Battery 5P to diverse markets worldwide, including the United States, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada and India. In the second quarter of 2025, the company shipped 190.9 megawatt-hours of IQ Batteries.

Earlier in June 2025, the company expanded its European foothold by introducing its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase for customers in Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Opportunities for Other Solar Companies

Other prominent solar players, such as Sunrun RUN, SolarEdge Technologies SEDG and Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ, are expanding their footprints to reap the benefits of the expanding clean energy market across the globe.



Sunrun is one of the largest residential solar energy companies in the United States. In May 2025, the company unveiled its first solar and battery storage system built to adapt to customers’ evolving energy needs. The system offers battery backup during outages and gives customers an exclusive chance to earn Sunrun Rollover Credits.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 11.3%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 344.08% in the past four quarters.



In April 2025, SolarEdge launched its ONE Controller for the German residential solar market, which will allow German residential installers to commission solar and storage systems that can interact with the home's Smart Meter system.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 22.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS stands at a loss of $3.20, which implies a significant increase from the year-ago reported loss of $22.99.



In May 2025, Canadian Solar revealed that its e-STORAGE subsidiary would officially launch its SolBank 3.0 Plus battery energy storage product at Intersolar Europe, which can significantly reduce customers’ operational costs by boosting overall lifetime energy throughput by more than 13%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 4.3%.

