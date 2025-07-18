Enphase Energy is Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH ) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 22, 2025, after the closing bell.

Enphase Energy reported a negative earnings surprise in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average negative earnings surprise of 1.95%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Factors to Note Ahead of ENPH’s Results

New product launches across diverse nations are expected to have boosted Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenues. Evidently, in the second quarter, ENPH launched its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Luxembourg, Poland, Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Moreover, in April 2025, ENPH started shipments of its IQ8 Microinverters in Japan. In May, the company launched its IQ Balcony Solar System in Germany and Belgium, as well as IQ Energy Management in France.

Apart from these product launches, strong shipments of its microinverters and batteries in existing markets, backed by solid solar demand, are likely to have aided ENPH’s top-line performance.

Region-wise, within the United States, lower sell-through of microinverters due to soft customer demand is likely to have had some adverse impact on overall revenues in the second quarter.

Within Europe, countries like the United Kingdom and Germany are expected to have delivered solid sales performance. However, reduced demand in France is likely to have had some adverse impact on its overall sales from Europe.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s second-quarter sales is pinned at $356.3 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 17.4%.

As Enphase Energy continues to make steady investments in new products and customer service, favorable returns and decreasing operating expenses are expected to have boosted its earnings. A robust top-line performance is also likely to have bolstered its overall bottom-line performance.

However, the newly announced U.S. import tariffs, including a 145% tariff on products from China and 10% reciprocal tariffs on imports from other countries, are likely to have partially impacted ENPH, which currently sources battery cell packs from China. To this end, the company expects the tariffs to reduce its second-quarter gross margin by approximately 2%. However, ENPH expects this tariff’s impact on its second-quarter results to be smaller as it is projected to have used pre-tariff inventory batteries.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pinned at 62 cents, which indicates year-over-year growth of 44.2%.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Enphase Energy’s Earnings ESP is -4.24%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three companies from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Array Technologies ( ARRY ) is set to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7, 2025. It has an Earnings ESP of +28.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARRY’s earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $290.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.5%.

ONEOK ( OKE ) is set to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 4, 2025. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKE’s earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $6.78 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 38.5%.

Nextracker Inc. ( NXT ) is slated to report fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29, 2025. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT’s fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $853.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.5%.

