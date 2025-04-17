Enphase Energy is Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 22, 2025, after the closing bell.



Enphase Energy reported an earnings surprise of 25.33% in the last reported quarter. However, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters with an average negative earnings surprise of 5.06%.

Factors to Note Ahead of ENPH’s Results

Higher microinverter sales, backed by growing solar demand worldwide, are likely to have bolstered ENPH’s top-line performance in the first quarter.



New product launches across diverse nations are also expected to have enabled Enphase Energy to register solid revenue growth.



Evidently, in January 2025, Enphase Energy launched its IQ8P Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, for residential and commercial applications in Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica to support newer high-powered solar modules. Its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase was also launched in the same month in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



In March 2025, ENPH launched its newest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ EV Charger 2, in Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and Portugal.



Also, safe-harbor revenues worth $50 million, in connection with a safe-harbor sales agreement worth $95 million that Enphase Energy signed in December 2024, are likely to have bolstered its overall first-quarter revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s first-quarter sales is pinned at $362.2 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 37.5%.



Region-wise, within the United States, higher sell-through of its microinverters, particularly those produced at the company’s U.S. contract manufacturing facilities, is likely to have reflected solid growth trends in the first quarter.



Within Europe, countries like the United Kingdom and Germany are expected to have delivered solid sales performance. However, its overall revenue performance in Europe is likely to have been unimpressive in the first quarter due to market slowdown and utility rate cuts, particularly in the Netherlands and France.



Solid sales performance from Southeast Asian nations like Vietnam, India and Malaysia is expected to have contributed favorably to ENPH’s overall revenues.



As Enphase Energy continues to make steady investments in new products and customer service, favorable returns and gross margin improvement are expected to have boosted its earnings. A robust top-line performance is also likely to have bolstered its overall bottom-line performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pinned at 71 cents, which indicates year-over-year growth of 102.9%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Earnings ESP: Enphase Energy’s Earnings ESP is +6.83%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other companies from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Shoals Technologies Group SHLS is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 6, 2025, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHLS’ earnings is pegged at three cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $73.9 million.



Baker Hughes BKR is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 22, 2025. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKR’s earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $6.52 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.5%.



Nextracker Inc. NXT is expected to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.1%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $823.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.9%.

