Enphase Energy to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 45.16%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of ENPH’s Q4 Results

During the fourth quarter, ENPH launched its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in India and started deliveries of the next-generation IQ EV Charger 2 across the United States. The company also reported that its IQ8 microinverters were chosen for solar installations at gas stations globally. Additionally, Enphase Energy's quarterly earnings are expected to have gained from stronger shipments of microinverters from its U.S. facilities during the quarter.



In October 2025, ENPH expanded its IQ Energy Management capabilities by adding support for electric water heaters in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland to better meet customer needs. In the same month, the company partnered with Essent, a leading residential energy provider in the Netherlands, allowing eligible Enphase solar customers to add IQ Batteries and join Essent’s Smart Steering program aimed at boosting self-consumption and reducing energy bills.



In December 2025, the company also launched its PowerMatch technology in Europe to deliver more usable battery energy and savings.



These product rollouts, strategic partnerships and solid shipments of microinverters and batteries amid healthy solar demand are likely to have enhanced ENPH’s service dependability and supported its overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Region-wise, the company expects ongoing strength in the United States, while Europe is likely to remain soft due to weaker demand.



ENPH continues to invest steadily in product innovation and customer support, while favorable returns and cost-reduction initiatives may have further supported its earnings.



ENPH’s tariff-driven margin pressure remains a headwind, particularly on China-sourced battery cell packs that face high duties and raise product costs. As a result, these tariffs are expected to weigh on gross margins and negatively impact earnings in the quarter to be reported.

Q4 Expectations for ENPH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s sales stands at $334.1 million, which suggests a decline of 12.7% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pinned at 54 cents, which indicates a year-over-year fall of 42.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total megawatts (MWs) shipped is pegged at 730.1 MW, down 16.8% from the figure registered in the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ENPH

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: ENPH has an Earnings ESP of +6.54%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Enphase Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other companies from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC is set to post first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +14.89% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLNC’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 19 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 40.6%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $493.2 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 164.1%.



Energy Transfer ET is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.92% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.2%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $26.11 billion, calling for a year-over-year jump of 33.6%.



First Solar, Inc. FSLR is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s earnings is pegged at $5.22 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 43%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $1.57 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 3.9%.

