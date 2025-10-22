Enphase Energy to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.29%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of ENPH’s Q3 Results

During the third quarter, ENPH introduced its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Australia. The company also began shipping IQ Battery 5P units from its U.S. manufacturing facilities, featuring higher domestic content to comply with new federal requirements. Additionally, Enphase Energy's quarterly earnings are expected to have benefited from increased shipments of microinverters from its U.S. facilities during the quarter.



In July 2025, ENPH expanded its product offerings in Europe with the launch of the IQ8P Microinverter in Italy and Switzerland to better meet customer needs. The company also rolled out its fourth-generation Enphase Energy System, which includes the IQ Battery 10C, IQ Meter Collar, and IQ Combiner 6C, designed for smarter and simpler home energy management.



In July 2025, ENPH launched its latest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ EV Charger 2, in Australia and New Zealand. In the same month, the company expanded the availability of the IQ EV Charger 2 across several European countries, including Greece, Romania, Ireland and Poland.



Such product launches, along with robust shipments of microinverters and batteries supported by strong solar demand, are expected to have improved ENPH’s service reliability and strengthened its overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Region-wise, within the United States, the company anticipates continued growth while expecting seasonal softness in Europe amid weaker demand. ENPH also projects growth to pick up in Australia beginning in the third quarter, supported by the launch of its FlexPhase battery and high-powered microinverters aimed at capturing commercial opportunities.



ENPH continues to steadily invest in new products and customer service, while favorable returns and lower operating expenses may have further contributed to its earnings.



ENPH’s previously expected margin headwind of 6% to 8% for the third quarter has improved to an estimated 3% to 5%, even after factoring in new tariff hikes on several non-China countries. As a result, the company anticipates a smaller overall impact from tariffs on its third-quarter results.

Q3 Expectations for ENPH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s sales stands at $361.8 million, which suggests a decline of 5% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pinned at 62 cents, which indicates a year-over-year fall of 4.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total megawatts (MWs) shipped is pegged at 735 MWs, up 0.7% from the figure registered in the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ENPH

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: ENPH has an Earnings ESP of +11.90%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Enphase Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other companies from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Bloom Energy BE is set to post third-quarter earnings on Oct. 28, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +41.94% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



BE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 28.02%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 8 cents per share, which suggests a massive year-over-year rise of 800%.



Archrock, Inc. AROC is expected to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.32% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



AROC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year rise of 46.4%.



First Solar, Inc. FSLR is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



FSLR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 34.99%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $4.26 per share, which suggests a year-over-year surge of 46.4%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.