Enphase Energy Partners with ITOCHU to Launch IQ8 Microinverters in Japan Amid Tokyo's Rooftop Solar Mandate

Enphase Energy announces distribution of IQ8 Microinverters in Japan through ITOCHU, enhancing rooftop solar solutions amid new solar mandates.

Quiver AI Summary

Enphase Energy, Inc. has announced the launch of its IQ8™ Microinverters in Japan through a new distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corporation, coinciding with Tokyo's recent mandate requiring rooftop solar on all new homes. This initiative aims to address the challenges posed by smaller roof areas in Tokyo, as Enphase's microinverters provide flexible and reliable solutions for efficient solar energy production. Starting April 1, 2025, ITOCHU will distribute these microinverters, which offer enhanced safety and come with a 25-year warranty. The partnership is expected to improve accessibility to solar energy for homeowners while also supporting a subsidy program from the Tokyo government. Enphase's IQ8HC™ Microinverters are specifically designed to cater to the unique demands of compact roofs, promoting sustainable energy solutions throughout the region.

Potential Positives

Enphase Energy has secured a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corporation, a major trading company in Japan, allowing for the introduction of its IQ8 Microinverters in a new and significant market.

The press release highlights Tokyo's new mandate for rooftop solar installations on new homes, positioning Enphase to benefit from a growing demand for solar solutions in urban areas with unique design challenges.

Enphase IQ8 Microinverters are designed for smaller rooftops, enhancing sustainability efforts by enabling more homeowners to adopt solar energy, thereby increasing Enphase's potential customer base.

The collaboration will facilitate a government subsidy for homeowners in Tokyo, making the switch to solar more financially accessible and potentially increasing sales of Enphase products.

Potential Negatives

Enphase Energy's reliance on a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corporation may limit its direct control over market strategies and customer engagement in Japan.

The introduction of Enphase IQ8 Microinverters in a new market may face challenges such as regulatory changes or shifts in consumer preferences, which are difficult to predict and could affect sales.

Potential risks are highlighted in the forward-looking statements disclaimer, indicating uncertainties that could impact the company's expectations for its product performance and market reception.

FAQ

What are IQ8 Microinverters?

IQ8 Microinverters are advanced solar inverters that enhance solar production and reliability for rooftop solar systems, especially in compact spaces.

When did Enphase start shipping IQ8 Microinverters in Japan?

Production shipments of IQ8 Microinverters began on April 1, 2025, under a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corporation.

How do IQ8 Microinverters benefit Tokyo homeowners?

IQ8 Microinverters provide solutions for smaller roofs, improving energy production and offering enhanced safety through their AC architecture.

What warranty is offered with Enphase IQ8 Microinverters?

All Enphase IQ8 Microinverters activated in Japan come with a 25-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability for homeowners.

Who is Enphase collaborating with in Japan?

Enphase is collaborating with ITOCHU Corporation, a major trading company, to supply and distribute IQ8 Microinverters in Japan.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Enphase Energy, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced production shipments of IQ8™ Microinverters in Japan through a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCHU), one of the largest trading companies in the country.





Starting April 1, 2025, Tokyo became the first Japanese city to mandate rooftop solar on all new homes built by large-scale homebuilders. Tokyo’s residences typically have smaller roof areas, making rooftop solar system design challenging. Enphase IQ8 Microinverters enable flexible and scalable systems, enhancing solar production and reliability for optimized rooftop solar systems in Tokyo. Enphase microinverters feature an AC architecture that provides enhanced protection for customers in Japan.





“Enphase has solidified its position as a frontrunner in home energy management globally, and we are excited to announce that ITOCHU will now provide Enphase’s cutting-edge IQ8 Microinverters in Japan,” said Shunsuke Kawashima, general manager of the Sustainable Energy Business Department at ITOCHU. “This collaboration is a win for everyone involved, especially as Tokyo begins implementing its rooftop solar mandate on all new homes. Today, many homeowners with small roofs can’t access the benefits of solar energy due to a lack of quality solutions. Enphase IQ8 Microinverters provide a safer, reliable solution for the unique design challenges of Tokyo’s smaller roof areas, making solar possible for many more people. We’re also pleased to facilitate the Tokyo metropolitan government’s 20 yen-per-watt subsidy for homeowners who install Enphase products.”





Enphase will be launching IQ8HC™ Microinverters in Japan initially, which can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes and feature a peak output power of 350 VA. All Enphase IQ8 Microinverters activated in Japan come with a 25-year warranty.





“ITOCHU is an invaluable customer, and we’re thrilled to enter the market in Japan, which is a large residential solar market that values quality and service,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “Microinverters will provide homeowners with excellent energy production, safety, and warranty — perfect for compact roofs even if there is partial shading. We feel confident in our collaboration with ITOCHU and look forward to the positive impact we can make together in promoting sustainable energy solutions for homeowners across the country.”





For more information, please visit the Enphase Japan



website



.







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit





https://enphase.com/





.





©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at





https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines





are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and statements regarding the timing and availability of Enphase Energy’s products in Japan. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.







Contact:







Enphase Energy









press@enphaseenergy.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



