Enphase Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $722,785, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $120,244.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $80.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.35 $2.74 $4.2 $55.00 $420.0K 1.2K 1.0K ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.3 $20.65 $20.81 $80.00 $104.0K 750 50 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.9 $12.35 $12.35 $70.00 $74.1K 733 61 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.5 $20.7 $21.35 $75.00 $38.4K 2.8K 18 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.96 $1.81 $1.88 $80.00 $37.6K 1.5K 255

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,486,838, the ENPH's price is down by -0.63%, now at $61.26.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $75.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

