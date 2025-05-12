Enphase Energy Launches IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium, Expanding Access to Clean Energy for Apartment Dwellers

Enphase Energy launches the IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium, enabling easy solar energy access for apartment dwellers and off-grid users.

Quiver AI Summary

Enphase Energy, Inc. has launched the Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium, a plug-and-play solar solution aimed at renters and homeowners with limited roof space, allowing them to generate clean energy from balconies or small outdoor areas. The system, which includes Microinverters and a Gateway, is easy to install and can operate off-grid, making it suitable for various applications like camping or cabins. The launch coincides with Belgium's recent legalization of balcony solar systems, supporting the country's goal to increase solar capacity by 40% this year. With features like scalable solutions, integrated connectivity, and reliable performance, the IQ Balcony Solar System aims to enhance energy independence for users. Enphase also offers this system in Germany and sees it as part of its European growth strategy.

Potential Positives

Enphase Energy launched the IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium, catering to apartment dwellers and those with limited roof space, thus broadening access to clean energy.

The system's plug-and-play installation and off-grid capabilities make it a user-friendly solution for diverse environments, promoting energy independence.

The launch aligns with Belgium's push for a 40% increase in solar capacity by the end of 2025, positioning Enphase as a contributor to the country's energy transition goals.

Positive endorsements from industry professionals indicate strong market interest and validation of the product's scalability and reliability.

Potential Negatives

Regulatory change in Belgium is relatively new, which may indicate uncertain market stability for this product despite enthusiasm.

The release highlights notable risks associated with forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties in actual product performance and market acceptance.

There is an absence of details regarding competitive response, which may be essential in a rapidly evolving market.

FAQ

What is the Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System?

The Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System is a plug-and-play solar solution designed for apartments and small outdoor areas.

Where is the Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System available?

The system is currently available in Belgium and recently launched in Germany.

How does the system support off-grid use?

The IQ Microinverters switch seamlessly between grid-tied and off-grid modes, providing reliable power during outages.

What components are included in the standard system kit?

The standard kit includes two IQ8HC Microinverters, one IQ Balcony Gateway, and necessary cables for installation.

Can the system be expanded over time?

Yes, homeowners can start small and expand their system using an Enphase expansion kit as energy needs grow.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700

BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $796,020 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 445 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ENPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Negative" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENPH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENPH forecast page.

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $31.11 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $58.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a target price of $84.0 on 04/23/2025

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Enphase Energy, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the Enphase



®



IQ



®



Balcony Solar System in Belgium. Designed for plug-and-play installation, the new system empowers apartment dwellers and homeowners with limited roof space to generate their own clean energy from balconies, patios, and small outdoor areas. It's also a simple and affordable solution for fully off-grid use cases, offering reliable daytime power for cabins, camping sites, mobile home setups, and more. The IQ Balcony Solar System includes Enphase IQ8HC™ Microinverters, IQ



®



Balcony Gateway, and other components. Enphase also



recently launched



the product in Germany.





Balcony solar systems – or “plug-in solar” systems – are rapidly expanding access to clean energy for residents without traditional rooftop space. Belgium legalized balcony solar systems for the first time in April 2025, as the country targets a 40% increase in solar capacity by the end of this year. The Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System will help more people participate in the energy transition, supporting greater energy independence across Europe.





The IQ Balcony Solar System offers the following key features:









Do-it-yourself installation:



The system has an easy setup with plug-and-play connectors for self-installation and commissioning through the Enphase



®



App.



The system has an easy setup with plug-and-play connectors for self-installation and commissioning through the Enphase App.





Off-grid operation:



The system's IQ Microinverters switch seamlessly between grid-tied and off-grid modes, so connected devices can stay powered during daytime grid outages, or function entirely off-grid when the sun is shining in rural or remote areas where grid power isn’t available.



The system's IQ Microinverters switch seamlessly between grid-tied and off-grid modes, so connected devices can stay powered during daytime grid outages, or function entirely off-grid when the sun is shining in rural or remote areas where grid power isn’t available.





Scalable solution:



Homeowners can start with a small system and expand over time using an Enphase expansion kit as energy needs grow. Additional energy from the expansion kit can be harvested using the auxiliary socket.



Homeowners can start with a small system and expand over time using an Enphase expansion kit as energy needs grow. Additional energy from the expansion kit can be harvested using the auxiliary socket.





Integrated connectivity:



The system offers a simplified setup using Wi-Fi or cellular data, supported by a 5-year data plan for seamless monitoring and updates.



The system offers a simplified setup using Wi-Fi or cellular data, supported by a 5-year data plan for seamless monitoring and updates.





Highly reliable:



The IQ8HC Microinverters come with an IP67 rating, while the IQ Balcony Gateway has an IP65 rating and a 5-year warranty.











“We’re seeing a surge in interest from Belgians looking for easy-to-install systems that can help deliver real energy savings,” said Brent Groven, head of renewables procurement at GROEP Alelek, a distributor of Enphase products in Belgium. “The IQ Balcony Solar System makes solar energy available to people in apartments and homes who couldn’t participate before.”





The standard Enphase IQ Balcony Solar Kit includes two IQ8HC Microinverters, one IQ Balcony Gateway, IQ



®



Cables, and one AC Power Cable. Retailers can bundle it with solar panels and racking before it is sold. The scalable system can accommodate up to seven IQ8HC Microinverters and panels, enabling the system to evolve with energy needs. System owners can easily install the system on their own and commission it using the Enphase App, which also allows users to monitor and view their energy production.





“The IQ Balcony Solar System is a simple, powerful, and user-friendly solar balcony solution,” said Wiet Vande Velde, CEO of EnergyKing, an installer of Enphase products in Belgium. “We are excited about its scalability, reliability, and high performance, which we believe will enable more Belgians to achieve energy independence and resilience while reducing their utility costs.”





“With the launch of the IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium, we’re continuing to expand how and where people can access clean energy,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “This is a meaningful step in our broader European growth strategy, and we’re excited to bring more innovative, space-efficient solar solutions to customers across the region.”





The Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System is available for purchase today on the Enphase website or with select partners. Solar panels, shelves, and mounting hardware are not included in this kit and must be purchased separately. To learn more about Enphase’s IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium, visit the websites for homeowners (



French



and



Dutch



) and installers (



French



and



Dutch



).







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit





https://enphase.com/





.





©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at





https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines





are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the ability of more people to participate in the energy transition; Enphase Energy’s ability to support greater energy independence across Europe; and statements regarding the timing and availability Enphase Energy’s products in Belgium. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.







Contact:







Enphase Energy









press@enphaseenergy.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.