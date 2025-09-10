Enphase Energy Introduces New IQ Bidirectional EV Charger Model

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently stated that it has launched its new IQ Bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charger, designed to support vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid capability. Enphase expects to make the IQ Bidirectional EV Charger available worldwide in the second half of 2026.

Features of ENPH’s IQ Bidirectional EV Charger

The IQ Bidirectional EV Charger connects directly to the EV’s direct current port, enabling homeowners to charge their vehicle, power their home during outages and share energy with the grid, all seamlessly managed through the Enphase App. The IQ Bidirectional EV Charger integrates the family car into the home’s energy ecosystem.



Moreover, the IQ Bidirectional EV Charger pairs seamlessly with the IQ Meter Collar, creating a simple yet robust setup that provides both home backup and grid services. Engineered for cost-effectiveness and ease of installation, the system is compatible with most residential electrical setups.

IQ Bidirectional EV Charger Fuels ENPH’s Growth

The IQ Bidirectional EV Charger creates a fresh growth opportunity for Enphase Energy by merging electric vehicle charging with smart home energy management. The abovementioned capabilities allow ENPH to position itself at the intersection of mobility, sustainability and residential energy solutions. This advancement expands the company’s foothold in the growing EV charging sector while delivering customers a seamless, value-driven energy solution that supports the worldwide shift toward clean energy adoption.

Stocks to Watch

Prominent players like Ford Motor Company F, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and Nissan Motor Company NSANY are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the growing Bidirectional EV Charger Market.



Ford’s Charge Station Pro, designed for F-150 Lightning vehicle owners seeking Home Backup Power, is a weather-resistant charger equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for flexible installation almost anywhere. Its bidirectional power capability taps into the truck’s stored battery energy to help keep homes powered when needed.



Ford has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $168.24 billion, which indicates a decline of 2.6%.



Tesla’s Powershare technology allows a vehicle’s battery to deliver power whenever and wherever it’s needed. With Powershare, owners can keep their homes running during outages, charge other EVs, and power electronic devices, tools and appliances.



Tesla has a long-term earnings growth rate of 23.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $92.65 billion, which implies a decrease of 5.2%.



In 2024, Nissan approved an enhanced FE-20 bidirectional charger for use with the Nissan LEAF. The FE-20 not only charges the vehicle’s battery but also enables stored energy from the parked vehicle to be sent back to a building or the power grid, helping offset peak energy demand and potentially lowering electricity costs.



Nissan has a long-term earnings growth rate of 28.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales is pegged at $78.56 billion, which suggests a fall of 5.3%.

ENPH Stock Price Movement

In the past month, shares of Enphase Energy have risen 18.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENPH’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

