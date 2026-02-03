Enphase Energy, Inc. Reports Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $38.713 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $62.160 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enphase Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.428 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.3% to $343.321 million from $382.713 million last year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.713 Mln. vs. $62.160 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $343.321 Mln vs. $382.713 Mln last year.

