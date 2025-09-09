ENPH Starts US Pre-Orders for IQ9 Commercial Microinverters With GaN

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently began U.S. pre-orders for its new IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter, the company’s first microinverter built with advanced gallium nitride (GaN) technology.



The IQ9N-3P Microinverter comes with an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty, while the accompanying IQ Gateway Commercial Pro includes a 15-year limited warranty. Both products are now available for pre-order in the United States through Enphase distribution partners, with production shipments scheduled to begin in December 2025.



This reflects yet another effort of Enphase Energy to expand its footprint in the rising global solar market.

Benefits of Enphase’s IQ9N-3P Microinverters

The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter streamlines system design, reduces installation and balance-of-system costs and enhances overall efficiency for 480-voltage (V) commercial projects. By leveraging GaN technology instead of traditional silicon components, it delivers faster switching, cooler operation, greater reliability and an industry-leading 97.5% efficiency.



Its compact, high-performance design supports a continuous direct current of 16 amperes and delivers up to 427 Volt-Ampere of peak output power, making it compatible with high-power solar panels up to 600 watts. By eliminating single points of failure, simplifying replacement and enabling per-panel monitoring through the Enphase App, the microinverter helps asset owners lower long-term operational costs while improving system visibility and reliability.

ENPH’s Global Expansion Efforts

Per a report published by ScienceDirect, factors like favorable government regulations for solar installations aimed at promoting clean energy sources have been boosting the global solar energy market.



According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the global solar energy market size in terms of the installed base is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.6% during the 2025-2030 period. This strong market outlook presents significant growth opportunities for leading solar companies such as Enphase Energy.



In August 2025, ENPH rolled out innovative software that empowers homeowners with existing IQ7 Microinverter systems to seamlessly expand their solar capacity using IQ8 Microinverters. Following a successful launch earlier this year in North America, Europe and other key markets, the software is now available in Australia, India, South Africa and the Philippines.



In July 2025, ENPH expanded its European product lineup to better serve customers, delivering the first IQ8P Microinverters offering 480 W peak alternative current power to Italy and Switzerland.



Such expansion of its product offerings should significantly boost the shipment of Enphase’s products, bolstering its revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Other Stocks to Watch

Other prominent solar players like Nextracker Inc. NXT, Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ and SolarEdge Technologies SEDG are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the expanding global solar energy market.



In August 2025, Nextracker was chosen by Casa dos Ventos to supply 1.5 gigawatts of its NX Horizon-XTR all-terrain and NX Horizon solar tracker systems for a portfolio of four new utility-scale solar and solar-wind hybrid projects in Brazil.



NXT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 12.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $3.33 billion, which implies an improvement of 12.6%.



In July 2025, Canadian Solar’s subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, secured $260 million in financing for the Blue Moon Solar Project in Kentucky. Earlier, in April 2025, the company announced the successful operation of its 127-megawatt solar project in Northeast Louisiana.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2025 sales is pegged at $5.92 billion, which indicates a decline of 1.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings per share (EPS) stands at a loss of $1.74.



In July 2025, SolarEdge signed an agreement with Solar Landscape to provide its U.S.-manufactured solar technology for more than 500 commercial rooftop projects across multiple states, scheduled for construction in 2025 and 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 sales is pegged at $1.15 billion, which suggests an improvement of 24.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS is pegged at a loss of $3.05.

ENPH Stock Price Movement

In the past month, shares of Enphase Energy have risen 19.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENPH’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

