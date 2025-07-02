Enovix Corporation Authorizes $60 Million Share Repurchase Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

Enovix Corporation authorized a $60 million share repurchase program to enhance capital management and shareholder value.

Enovix Corporation, a high-performance battery company, has authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the buyback of up to $60 million of its outstanding common stock. This initiative aims to enhance the company's capital management and provide flexibility in responding to market fluctuations while also returning value to shareholders. The program will involve repurchases through various means, subject to market conditions, and reflects the company’s confidence in its long-term prospects and innovative silicon-anode battery technology. The authorization is effective from June 30, 2025, until December 31, 2026, with no obligation for Enovix to acquire a specific number of shares.

Enovix Corporation has authorized a $60 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its financial stability and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The program offers greater flexibility in managing capital structure and responding to market volatility, which could positively impact stock performance.

The announcement underscores the strength of Enovix's proprietary silicon-anode battery technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in lithium-ion battery innovation.

The share repurchase program may indicate that the company lacks immediate growth opportunities, leading to the use of cash for buybacks instead of investments in expansion or research.

The program’s effectiveness relies heavily on market conditions, suggesting potential vulnerability to outside economic factors.

The forward-looking statements caution that actual results may differ materially from expectations, highlighting risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact investor confidence.

What is Enovix's recent share repurchase program?

Enovix has authorized a share repurchase program to buy back up to $60 million of its common stock.

How does the share repurchase program benefit Enovix?

The program enhances Enovix's capital management flexibility and aims to return value to shareholders amid market volatility.

When does the share repurchase program begin and end?

The repurchase program is effective from June 30, 2025, and any unused capacity will expire on December 31, 2026.

What technology does Enovix specialize in?

Enovix specializes in lithium-ion battery technology, particularly its proprietary silicon-anode batteries for various applications.

Who can I contact for more information about Enovix?

For inquiries, you can contact investor relations at Robert Lahey via email at ir@enovix.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENVX Insider Trading Activity

$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000

GREGORY REICHOW sold 8,129 shares for an estimated $53,407

$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREMONT, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $60 million of its outstanding common stock.





The repurchase program is designed to provide Enovix with greater flexibility in managing its capital structure, including the ability to respond to market volatility and return value to shareholders. The company may repurchase shares from time to time in open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, in accordance with applicable securities laws and subject to market conditions and other factors.





“This repurchase program reflects our confidence in the company’s long-term fundamentals and the strength of our 100% silicon-anode battery technology,” said Ryan Benton, Chief Financial Officer of Enovix. “It also underscores our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value.”





The timing and amount of any repurchases will be determined at the company’s discretion and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. The repurchase program does not obligate Enovix to acquire any specific number of shares. The buyback authorization is effective beginning June 30, 2025, and any unused capacity will expire on December 31, 2026.







About Enovix Corporation







Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design, manufacturing process, and system integration innovations. For more information, visit





https://www.enovix.com





.







Forward‐Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and can be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, might, plan, possible, potential, predict, should, would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, references to long-term potential, the success of our silicon anode battery technology, manufacturing scale up timelines, and the ability to commercialize Enovix technology. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties and other potential factors set forth in our filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that we have filed, or that we will file, with the SEC. For a full discussion of these risks, please refer to Enovix’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, available at



https://ir.enovix.com



and



www.sec.gov



. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. We disclaim any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts:









Investors







Robert Lahey









ir@enovix.com











Media Contact:







Bateman Agency for Enovix





Kaelyn Attridge









enovix@bateman.agency







