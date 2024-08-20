Enovis (ENOV) Introduces STAR Ankle With e+ Polyethylene

Enovis Corporation ENOV has announced the release of its Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement (STAR Ankle), featuring e+ Polyethylene. Recently approved by the FDA, the STAR Ankle with e+ Polyethylene marks a significant advancement in ankle replacement technology, making it the first mobile-bearing ankle system with this material in the United States. The inclusion of e+ Polyethylene, a vitamin E-blended material known for its oxidative resistance and enhanced mechanical properties, promises to elevate the performance and longevity of the STAR Ankle implant.

Enovis focuses on creating innovative, clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and streamline workflows. It offers a wide array of products and technologies that support active lifestyles in orthopedics and other fields.

Significance of STAR Ankle

Per Enovis, the introduction of e+ Polyethylene to the STAR Ankle system represents a substantial milestone in ankle replacement technology. The e+ Polyethylene material, which incorporates free radical-neutralizing vitamin E as an antioxidant, is engineered to resist oxidation, ensure consistent wear rates and maintain stable mechanical properties over time. Unlike other highly crosslinked polyethylenes that are remelted during manufacturing to neutralize free radicals, potentially compromising mechanical strength up to 12%, e+ Polyethylene preserves the integrity and durability of the implant.

More on the News

This advancement builds upon the proven success of the STAR Ankle, a device with a 37-year legacy and over 40,000 global applications. The enhanced durability, stability, and longevity offered by the new e+ Polyethylene insert, which is expected to improve patient outcomes significantly, particularly in terms of implant longevity. With the STAR Ankle already demonstrating long-term metal-component survival rates in clinical studies, the integration of this advanced material further solidifies its standing as a leading choice in ankle replacement solutions.

Combined with the recently introduced STAR Patient Specific Instrumentation, the STAR+ Experience showcases Enovis' dedication to continuously improving patient care by delivering cutting-edge technologies that redefine standards and enhance treatment options.

Industry Prospects

Per a report in Global Market Insights, the ankle replacement market was worth $1 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $1.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The robust growth will be mainly fueled by the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, advancements in ankle replacement technology, and the increasing incidence of ankle injuries alongside a growing aging population.

Price Performance

Shares of Enovis have decreased 20.2% so far this year compared with a 13.2% decline of the industry . The S&P 500 has witnessed a 16.5% rise in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Enovis carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Quest Diagnostics DGX and ABM Industries ABM. While Universal Health Services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Universal Health Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Services has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% rise so far this year.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.

Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 3.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 10.2% rise.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 24.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 11.9% increase.

