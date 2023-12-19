ENOV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.74, changing hands as high as $55.03 per share. Enovis Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENOV's low point in its 52 week range is $43.04 per share, with $66.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.81.

