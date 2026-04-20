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Ennis Q4 Net Earnings Slip Despite Revenue Gain

April 20, 2026 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ennis, Inc., (EBF) a U.S. based supplier of business products, Monday reported lower earnings for its fourth quarter in spite of higher revenues

For the fourth quarter, Net earnings came in at $8.84 million compared to $9.02 million last year.

The company reported a one time other expense of $4.2 million this quarter as compared to an income of $406 million reported for the same period previous year.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the quarter, flat with the prior year

However, quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $96.4 million, helped by acquisitions that contributed $8.8 million to sales 

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Ennis were losing 1.84 percent in pre market activity at $21.30, after closing Friday's regular trading 1.69 percent higher at $21.67

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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