ENNIS INC Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - ENNIS INC (EBF) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $8.85 million

The company's bottom line came in at $8.85 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $9.02 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $96.36 million from $92.70 million last year.

ENNIS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.85 Mln. vs. $9.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $96.36 Mln vs. $92.70 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.