ENM Holdings Swings To Profit In H1

(RTTNews) - ENM Holdings Ltd. (ENMHF, 0128.HK), a Hong Kong-based investment holding company, on Friday reported profit in the first half of the year 2025 despite lower revenue compared with loss in the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, Profit for the period attributable to owners of the company came in at HK$9.71 million compared with loss of HK$14.19 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share HK$0.59 versus loss of HK$0.86 last year.

Profit from operations came in at HK$11.87 million compared with loss of HK$6.59 million in the previous year.

Revenue declined to HK$17.68 million from HK$43.62 million in the previous year.

