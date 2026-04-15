Enlivex (ENLV) Price Target Increased by 53.85% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Enlivex (NasdaqCM:ENLV) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 53.85% from the prior estimate of $13.26 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,400.00% from the latest reported closing price of $0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.00%, an increase of 55.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.81% to 1,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLV is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 314K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing an increase of 49.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 58.44% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 195K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 94.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 1,063.99% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 154K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 87.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 387.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 85K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 46,895.82% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 74K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 70.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 130.91% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.