Enliven Therapeutics, Inc Q2 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Enliven Therapeutics, Inc (ELVN) revealed Loss for its second quarter of -$25.34 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$25.34 million, or -$0.49 per share. This compares with -$19.95 million, or -$0.41 per share, last year.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$25.34 Mln. vs. -$19.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.49 vs. -$0.41 last year.

