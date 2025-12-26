Eni's Versalis & Prysmian to Start Chemical Recycling of Plastic Scrap

Eni S.p.A.’s E chemical unit, Versalis, and Prysmian S.p.A., a leading provider of energy solutions and telecommunications systems in Italy, have joined forcesto create a circular economy for plastic cable scrap, aiming to reduce and recycle plastic waste. Under the agreement, Prysmian will gather plastic waste from its manufacturing processes, as well as from decommissioned and end-of-life cables sourced from its major customers, and convert them into new plastic polymers using a chemical recycling process.

The plastic scrap collected by Prysmian will be sent to Versalis’ Mantua plant in Italy, where it will be recycled using the proprietary Hoop® technology. This technology first converts the plastic scrap into a pyrolysis oil, which is then used as feedstock for new plastic polymers.

Energy cables are generally insulated using cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) and additional layers of polymers to improve durability and resistance. However, this makes it difficult to recycle using mechanical methods, as it degrades the plastic quality. The Hoop® technology, which is a chemical recycling procedure, enables the scrap to be repurposed without any loss of quality or performance. Prysmian estimates that this technology will allow approximately 60% of XLPE to be recycled and reused. The newly produced plastic polymers will be utilized to produce new industrial cables. This innovative technology enables industrial cables with cross-linked polymeric layers to be recycled using a chemical process, at scale for the very first time.

Prysmian stated that this project recycles old plastic waste into new, reusable materials, underscoring its commitment to finding sustainable solutions for its business and reducing its environmental impact. The company added that the pilot project is anticipated to start in the second half of 2026 in Italy. Versalis emphasized how the company’s advanced R&D and technologies can be used to offer sustainable solutions for complex products that have reached the end of their useful life. The joint initiative by the two companies will enhance the sustainability of the industrial sector and promote a circular economy.

