Eni Opens First Agri-Hub in Congo to Boost Biofuel Ambitions

Eni S.p.A E has officially inaugurated its first agri-hub in the Republic of the Congo, signaling a key step in its biofuel supply-chain strategy and broader decarbonization goals. The new facility, located in Loudima in the country’s central-southern region, was launched in the presence of Congolese president Denis Sassou Nguesso and a senior Eni delegation led by the chief operating officer for Global Natural Resources, Guido Brusco.

The plant is the country's first industrial-scale vegetable oil extraction facility and is designed to produce up to 30,000 tons of oil per year. The output will be directed to Enilive’s biorefineries, where it will be converted into biofuels to help decarbonize the transport sector — one of the pillars of Eni’s sustainable mobility strategy.

E’s Loudima Agri-Hub: A Step Toward Net Zero

The Loudima agri-hub places the Republic of the Congo as an active participant in the biofuel production chain. The initiative aligns with Eni’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions from products and operations by 2050. Vegetable oil used at the facility will be sourced from crops cultivated on degraded or underutilized land, employing regenerative agricultural methods developed in collaboration with local stakeholders.

Importantly, all vegetable oil produced will comply with the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive, ensuring full traceability and adherence to sustainability, biodiversity and labor standards.

Eni’s Local Investment Boosts Congo’s Agro-Industrial Sector

Beyond decarbonization, the Loudima hub represents a broader investment in Congo’s agro-industrial capabilities. Eni supports the agricultural value chain through advanced mechanization, high-quality seeds and extensive training. Of the 200 agricultural machines committed to the initiative, about half are being used during the ongoing farming season. Approximately 400 local tractor operators are expected to be trained, creating new job opportunities and enhancing technical expertise in rural areas.

The facility will also produce vegetable proteins for livestock feed, opening avenues for development in the agri-food sector and enhancing food security.

Eni Expands Energy Transition and Social Programs in Congo

The launch of the agri-hub complements other ongoing Eni initiatives in the Republic of the Congo aimed at supporting the country’s energy transition and sustainable development. These include the improved cookstove program, which has already benefited over 300,000 people by reducing biomass consumption and indoor pollution.

Eni has been operating in the Congo since 1968 and remains the country’s only company developing its substantial natural gas reserves. It supplies gas to the Congo Power Plant, which generates 70% of the country’s electricity. In 2023, Eni also inaugurated the Oyo Center of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, alongside its ongoing efforts in education, healthcare and economic diversification.

With the Loudima agri-hub now operational, Eni reinforces its dual commitment to climate goals and community development in the Republic of the Congo.

